1 hurt after Delta regional jets collide at LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK — One person is hurt after a flight from Charlotte collided with another plane on the tarmac at New York’s LaGuardia Airport Wednesday night.

Investigators say a Delta CRJ-900 regional jet struck another of the same type of plane around 10 p.m. One flight was preparing to depart for Roanoke, Virginia, when its wing slammed into the cockpit window of another.

According to ABC News, the pilot says a flight attendant was hurt. It is believed to be a knee injury, and they are expected to be okay.

The flight from Charlotte had 57 people on board while 28 passengers were on the plane headed to Roanoke.

Both planes were operated by Endeavor Air, a regional carrier for Delta.

The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into exactly how this happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Family of 4 killed in small plane crash near NC airport

Family of 4 killed in small plane crash near NC airport

©2025 Cox Media Group