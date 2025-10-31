1 hurt in building collapse at east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — One person is hurt after a collapse at an east Charlotte aparmeent complex.

A large tree fell onto a building near The Oasis at Rehal Oaks Complex on English Hills Drive. MEDIC said one person was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Chopper 9 flew over the scene just after 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. A large tree took out a large corner of the complex.

We are working to learn more.

It is unclear what exactly led to the collapse or if it was weather-related.

