CHARLOTTE — A person has been hurt following a crash in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The accident occurred just after 12 a.m. on Brookshire Boulevard near Interstate 485.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this collision.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Driver crashes during police chase through Gaston County

Driver crashes during police chase through Gaston County

©2024 Cox Media Group