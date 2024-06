CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in Uptown Saturday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on East Trade Street, near Bank of America Stadium.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

