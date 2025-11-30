1 injured in early morning north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously injured in a north Charlotte shooting early Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 1000 block of Academy Street on Sunday around 2:50 a.m.

There, they found one person had sustained serious injuries. The patient was transported to a nearby hospital, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

