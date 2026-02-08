1 injured in east Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a shooting in east Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 3000 block of Timber Hollow Drive around 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

There, police located a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The patient was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

