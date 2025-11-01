1 injured in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a north Charlotte shooting early Saturday morning, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to the scene at the 2500 block of Penninger Circle around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.
There, officials said they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The patient was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
