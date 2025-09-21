1 injured in northwest Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte early Sunday morning, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to the scene on East Todd Lane around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.
There, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
That person was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
