1 injured in northwest Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte early Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene on East Todd Lane around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

There, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

That person was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Man arrested for pretending to be security, bringing weapons on light rail

Man arrested for pretending to be security, bringing weapons on light rail

©2025 Cox Media Group