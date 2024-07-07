1 injured in overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person has life threatening injuries from a shooting in northeast charlotte.

Medic says, it happened around 4:30 a.m. early Sunday morning off North Tryon Street not far from NoDa.

We’re asking CMPD what led up to this shooting.

So far, there is no word on any suspects or the victim’s condition in this shooting.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to reach out to CMPD.

