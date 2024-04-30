Community attends vigil to honor victims of Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Community members are coming together Tuesday night to honor the victims and their families the day after a shooting that killed four law enforcement officers and wounded four others in east Charlotte.

The Charlotte Clergy Coalition for Justice, Union Seminary: Center for Justice and Reconciliation, and MeckMin are hosting the vigil at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Uptown Charlotte.

North Carolina Department of Adult Correction Officers Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer, and U.S. Deputy Marshal Thomas Weeks were shot and killed in an ambush. The U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force was trying to serve a felony warrant on Terry Clark Hughes, who was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

