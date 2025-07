CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in west Charlotte on Friday, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at Capitol Drive around 11 p.m. Friday.

One person had sustained life-threatening injuries and was sent to a hospital, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

