Deadly accident shuts down US 64 in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Someone died in a car accident on U.S. 64 in Burke County on Monday morning, state troopers told Channel 9.

The accident happened near Baker Farm Road just before 7 a.m.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol shut down that portion of the busy highway while they investigate.

>> SEE ALTERNATE ROUTES WITH TRAFFIC TEAM 9′S LIVE LOCAL TRAFFIC MAP.

It’s expected to reopen by 10 a.m., according to the NCDOT.

This is a developing story; check this article for breaking updates.

(WATCH: Suspect killed in crash after stealing car, leading police on pursuit in south Charlotte)

Suspect killed in crash after stealing car, leading police on pursuit in south Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group