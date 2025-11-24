1 killed, 4 hurt in crash on I-77 near Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A deadly crash over the weekend near Rock Hill is under investigation, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 77 southbound near mile marker 72, in York County.

Highway patrol said it involved a 2022 Honda SUV and a 2004 Honda sedan.

The driver of the sedan died in the crash, troopers told Channel 9. The driver and three passengers of the 2022 Honda SUV were transported to a local hospital.

Both vehicles were traveling southbound when the SUV hit the sedan. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The identities of the victims have not been released yet.

Authorities say they’re continuing their investigation into the incident.

