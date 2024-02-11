1 killed, 5 injured in Albemarle crash

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — One person died and several others were hospitalized following a crash on a highway in Albemarle on Friday night.

Police say the crash happened around 11:36 p.m. Friday on U.S Highway 52 near Old Charlotte Road.

Darryl Chappell, 58 of Albemarle, was diving a sedan north on U.S. 52 when he crossed he center line and crashed head-on into a van with five people in it, Albemarle Police say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the people in the van were hospitalized.

Police are still investigating the scene. There’s no information on whether impairment or speeding contributed to the deadly crash.

