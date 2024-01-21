1 killed in crash on I-85 near Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person died in a crash that shut down a major interstate highway in Gastonia, Gaston EMS confirmed with Channel 9.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on I-85 Southbound at mile marker 19 near East Ozark Avenue in Gastonia, according to the state Department of Transportation.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol closed the southbound lanes as they investigated the crash. The lanes reopened at 7:15 a.m, according to the NCDOT.

Channel 9 asked NCSHP what led to the crash and if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for continuing updates.

(‘God has him’: Mother reflects on life since tragic loss of son in deadly southeast Charlotte crash )

‘God has him’: Mother reflects on life since tragic loss of son in deadly southeast Charlotte crash





©2024 Cox Media Group