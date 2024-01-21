2 seriously injured in Independence Blvd crash

CHARLOTTE — Two people were hospitalized for injuries from a crash on East Independence Boulevard early Sunday morning, MEDIC confirmed.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near Idlewild Road.

MEDIC said the people who were taken to the hospital suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Channel 9 asked CMPD what led to the crash and if anyone will face charges.

There doesn’t appear to be a lasting traffic impact.

