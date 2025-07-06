1 killed in hit-and-run crash involving 2 cars, pedestrian in northeast Charlotte, police said

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a hit-and-run in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene at the 4300 block of North Tryon Street around 12:50 a.m.

There, they found an unresponsive pedestrian, 74-year-old Ace Nathaniel Chambers, lying in the roadway and a 2007 Chrysler 300 with heavy damage.

MEDIC pronounced Chambers deceased at the scene.

The crash was caused by another vehicle that had fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. It is unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The driver of the Chrysler, 35-year-old Willie Sturdivant, was screened for impairment, police said, and was charged with driving while impaired after being determined to be impaired. He had two juvenile passengers in the car.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to call (704) 432-2169 Extension 3.

No additional details have been made available.

