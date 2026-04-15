1 killed in Iredell County motorcycle crash

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Iredell County.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:45 p.m. on Midway Road in Stony Point.

Troopers say a Honda motorcycle drove off the road and collided with a fence before overturning.

The driver, 32-year-old Caleb Pender, was ejected from the motorcycle and died shortly after at the hospital.

Officials believe speed and impairment were the causes of the crash.

Midway Road was closed for one hour during the investigation.

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