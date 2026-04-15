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1 killed in Iredell County motorcycle crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Iredell County.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:45 p.m. on Midway Road in Stony Point.

Troopers say a Honda motorcycle drove off the road and collided with a fence before overturning.

The driver, 32-year-old Caleb Pender, was ejected from the motorcycle and died shortly after at the hospital.

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Officials believe speed and impairment were the causes of the crash.

Midway Road was closed for one hour during the investigation.

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