Deadly crash under investigation after motorcyclist killed in Stallings

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Stallings Police Department says a man was killed in a crash on April 8 after a Toyota Tacoma and a Harley‑Davidson motorcycle collided at the intersection of Stallings Road and Guion Lane.

Officers arrived around 6:30 p.m. and found the motorcyclist, Nelson Lee Graves, with serious injuries.

Bystanders began life‑saving efforts before Union County EMS took over, but Graves was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Early findings indicate that the Tacoma entered the intersection against a red light.

However, no impairment is suspected, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Stallings Police at 704‑821‑0300.

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