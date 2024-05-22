1 killed in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Just before 6 p.m., CMPD said they were investigating a homicide on Ann Elizabeth Drive.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

It’s not clear how they died or if police are looking for any suspects.

