1 killed in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Just before 6 p.m., CMPD said they were investigating a homicide on Ann Elizabeth Drive.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

It’s not clear how they died or if police are looking for any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

