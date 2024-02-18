1 killed in officer involved shooting in Davidson County, officials say

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A person is dead following a shootout with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department

Deputies say they were called to a home on Wilson Road, just off Highway 150, to take a suspect into custody for a felony warrant.

At the home, officials found the suspect with a gun. An officer-involved shooting happened, and the suspect died from their injuries at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) will be looking into the incident.

The names of the suspect and the officers involved have yet to be released.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

