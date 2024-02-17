Large gathering prompts CMPD to close southeast Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — CMPD has set up blockades around the 4300 block of Monroe Road, blocking traffic from traveling down the street.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene saw a large crowd and multiple police units in the area starting at Wendover Road.

MEDIC said they didn’t transport anyone, so no one has been reported as injured.

This is a developing story with constant updates; check this article for developments.

(WATCH: Crowd gathers in Uptown Charlotte for emergency rally protesting Israeli airstrikes)

Crowd gathers in Uptown Charlotte for emergency rally protesting Israeli airstrikes





©2024 Cox Media Group