1 killed in overnight stabbing in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officials say that one person is dead after a stabbing in west Charlotte Saturday night.

Officers say that they responded to the 4800 block of Wallingford Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When crews got to the scene they found a victim with stab wounds.

The victim, Stanley Alfonzo Williams, 37, was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced by dead by medical staff.

CMPD says that this incident is under investigation.

Officials are not saying if there are any suspects pertaining to this investigation.

This is a developing story and we will provide details as they become available.

