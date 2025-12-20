1 killed in south Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a south Charlotte shooting early Saturday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Police responded to the 100 block of East Woodlawn Road just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

There, they found a young man suffering from a gunshot wound, CMPD officers said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Medical staff later pronounced him deceased, officials said.

Police said the case is under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to call 704-432-8477.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

