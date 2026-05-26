House committee to hold hearing on death of abused Charlotte girl

CHARLOTTE — The death of Dominique Moody will be the focus of a hearing in June in Raleigh.

Moody was six years old when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police found her dead inside a home on Gwynne Hill Road in east Charlotte in December 2025.

She endured severe abuse and inhumane living conditions, police said.

Majority leader of the North Carolina House, Rep. Brenden Jones, released a statement on Tuesday saying in part, “The public deserves to know how a child as vulnerable as Dominique could come to the attention of Mecklenburg County DSS and still die in such unspeakable conditions.”

The House Oversight Committee called the following officials to testify:

Mecklenburg County manager Mike Bryant

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Estella Patterson

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden

Interim DSS director Letecia Loadholt

Department of Health and Human Services division director Lisa Cauley

Moody’s aunt, Tonya McKnight, had custody of her.

She was charged with the girl’s murder.

Two other women were charged with felony child abuse.

The hearing is scheduled for June 4.

Breaking: House Oversight Committee hearing on June 4 about Dominique Moody https://t.co/DgN5cCxOye — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 26, 2026

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