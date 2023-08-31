1 killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-85 in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Authorities say one person died after a tractor-trailer ran off the road and caught fire Thursday in Gastonia.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Interstate 85, in the northbound lanes near Chester Street.

Gastonia Emergency Management Services confirmed that one person died in the crash.

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, the tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom caught video of the charred remains of a truck amid the woods near the interstate.

First responders didn’t say if anybody else was involved in the crash.

