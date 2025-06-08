1 person injured, 1 in custody following street takeover shooting

PINEVILLE, N.C. — One person is in the hospital and one person is in police custody following a street takeover and a shooting in Pineville on Sunday.

Pineville police responded to a street takeover in the Park Road area near Park 51 Shops just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Police said multiple vehicles gathered and “engaged in reckless driving, including burnouts and donuts in a parking lot.”

Police had received multiple 911 calls about a large crowd, vehicles blocking traffic, and possible shots fired.

A fight had broken out at the event, and one person fired a weapon multiple times, hitting a vehicle and striking one victim in the leg, according to reports.

The victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

One person has been arrested in connection with the fight, but no shooting suspects have been named.

The Pineville Police Department has asked that anyone with video, photos, or information from the event call 704-889-2231.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

