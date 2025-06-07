Lincoln County man arrested after shooting at neighbors’ homes, deputies say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in Lincolnton after receiving reports of a man shooting into his neighbors’ homes.

Deputies arrested the man on Saturday after being called to the 3800 block of English Oak Drive. They had received reports that the man was shooting in the direction of multiple homes in the neighborhood and hit at least one several times, reports said.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives searched the suspect’s residence and seized multiple firearms and ammunition.

Investigators say the man, identified as 30-year-old Zackery Ryan Gardner, was shooting in the direction of two of his neighbors’ homes from his front and side doors.

Both homes were occupied as the shots were fired, officials say, but no one was injured.

Gardner was charged with ten felony counts of shooting into an occupied property.

He is in custody under a no-bond hold, according to reports.

No additional details have been made available.

