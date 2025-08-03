1 person injured in north Charlotte pedestrian crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person sustained severe injuries in a pedestrian-involved crash in north Charlotte on Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the intersection of North Davidson Street and East Sugar Creek Road around 5:20 a.m.

There, they found one person was suffering from life-threatening injuries. That person was transported to a hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

