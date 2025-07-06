1 person killed in Lincolnton crash, NCSHP says

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — One person was killed in a Lincolnton crash and another was sent to the hospital on Saturday morning, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

State troopers responded to the scene on N.C. 150 at Medical Center Drive around 10:15 a.m. to find a crash had occurred between a 1992 Nissan 240 and a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500, officials said.

The Nissan was traveling south on Medical Center Drive and turned from a stop sign in front of the Dodge, according to investigators.

The Nissan’s driver, 22-year-old Hunter Ray Tidmore, was transported to a hospital by medical helicopter. He died at the hospital, officials said.

The Dodge’s driver, 55-year-old Teddy Wilson Houser, was transported to a hospital on Medical Center Drive with minor injuries.

Investigators determined that speed and impairment were not contributing factors in the crash. No charges will be filed.

