1 person sent to hospital following pedestrian crash in Lower South End

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Lower South End.
MEDIC responded to a call about a pedestrian struck on the 3900 block of S Tryon Street around 6 a.m.
One person was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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