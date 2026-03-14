1 person sent to hospital following pedestrian crash in Lower South End

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Lower South End.

MEDIC responded to a call about a pedestrian struck on the 3900 block of S Tryon Street around 6 a.m.

One person was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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