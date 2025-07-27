1 person sent to hospital following south Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured and sent to a hospital following a shooting in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the intersection of South Boulevard and Wisteria Drive before 5 a.m.

One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

