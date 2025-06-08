1 person sent to hospital in Uptown shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about a person with a gunshot wound in Uptown early Sunday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m., MEDIC responded to a scene at the intersection of North College and East 6th Streets.

MEDIC said one person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story.

