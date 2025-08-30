1 person treated for serious injuries following pedestrian crash in east Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital following a pedestrian-involved crash in east Charlotte early Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene of the intersection of Milton Road and North Sharon Amity Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.

There, medics found one person suffering serious injuries.

The patient was transported to a nearby hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

