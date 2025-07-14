1 sent to hospital after fire guts lakefront home in Catawba County

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital after a fire gutted a lakefront home in Catawba County, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 6 a.m. on Bass Drive in the Sherrills Ford area of Catawba County. Three fire departments responded to the scene to bring the flames under control.

Officials have not identified the cause of the fire. No update has been provided on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Fire under investigation at rehab center that displaced 92

Fire under investigation at rehab center that displaced 92

©2025 Cox Media Group