1 sent to hospital in Cornelius stabbing, MEDIC says

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was injured in a stabbing in Cornelius early Friday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene on the 18000 block of Statesville Road around 2:30 a.m., officials said.

The patient was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

