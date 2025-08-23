1 sent to hospital following east Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting in east Charlotte, near the Plaza Midwood area, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the intersection of Central Avenue and Morningside Drive around 9 a.m. Saturday.

There, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The patient had sustained life-threatening injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

