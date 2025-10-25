1 sent to hospital following north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital after a shooting in north Charlotte early Saturday morning, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to the scene at the intersection of Wilson Heights Avenue and B Avenue just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
There, they found one person had sustained a gunshot wound.
That person was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
WATCH: Violent crime spree in Charlotte leaves community in shock
©2025 Cox Media Group