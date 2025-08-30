1 sent to hospital following pedestrian-involved crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital after a pedestrian-involved crash in east Charlotte, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the intersection of The Plaza and Eastway Drive around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

There, they found a person with serious injuries from a pedestrian-involved crash.

That person was sent to a nearby hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

