1 sent to hospital following stabbing just outside Uptown, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital following a stabbing in north Charlotte Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 900 block of North Tryon Street alongside Charlotte-Mecklenburg police around 9 a.m. Sunday.

One person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Multiple car break-ins at west Charlotte fire station

Multiple car break-ins at west Charlotte fire station

©2025 Cox Media Group