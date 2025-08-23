1 sent to hospital following west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital after a shooting in west Charlotte Friday afternoon, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to the scene at the 500 block of Fairwood Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
There, they found one person suffering a gunshot wound.
The victim had life-threatening injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital, MEDIC said.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
