1 sent to hospital in northeast Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital following a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Windy Creek Drive around 2:40 a.m.

There, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That patient was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

