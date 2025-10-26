1 sent to hospital in northeast Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital after a stabbing in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 7700 block of North Tryon Street around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, after receiving a call about a stabbing.

There, they found one person with life-threatening injuries. That person was sent to a nearby hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

