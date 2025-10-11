1 sent to hospital in pedestrian-involved crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital in a pedestrian-involved crash in southeast Charlotte Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the intersection of Idlewild Road and Connection Point Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said one person suffered serious injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Judge removes ankle-monitoring requirement and denies bond revocation of Mary Collins suspect

Judge removes ankle-monitoring requirement and denies bond revocation of Mary Collins suspect

©2025 Cox Media Group