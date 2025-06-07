1 sent to hospital in southwest Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene on Wrights Crossing Drive near Whiteside Drive before 6 a.m.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

