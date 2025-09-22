1 sent to hospital in Uptown shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in an Uptown shooting early Monday morning, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to the scene at the 100 block of West Trade Street around 1 a.m. Monday.
There, they found a patient suffering from a gunshot wound.
The patient was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
