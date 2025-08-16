1 sent to hospital with stab wound in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital after suffering a stab wound in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 4100 block of Tillman Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

There, they found one person had suffered a stab wound.

The patient was sent to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: CMPD charges 4th suspect in deadly stabbing

CMPD charges 4th suspect in deadly stabbing

©2025 Cox Media Group