1 seriously hurt in crash involving mobile home on east Charlotte interstate

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a crash in east Charlotte Monday.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on the inner loop of Interstate 485 near the Harrisburg Road exit.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the crash. A car appeared to have crashed into and gone under the back corner of a tractor trailer hauling a mobile home.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the interstate is down to one lane due the crash. The three right lanes are closed at the exit.

The NCDOT estimates it will be 3 p.m. before those lanes reopen.

MEDIC says the driver of the was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

