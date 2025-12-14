‘Very serious’: 5 injured in southeast Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Five people were injured in a crash in southeast Charlotte that MEDIC described as “very serious.”

MEDIC responded to the pin in at the intersection of Wendover and Marvin Roads around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials said five ambulances and several fire trucks were on scene.

Five people were transported to nearby hospitals. Two patients had life-threatening injuries. The other three were described as suffering from serious injuries.

MEDIC said a vehicle had struck a tree, causing the injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

