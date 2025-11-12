1 seriously hurt in east Charlotte stabbing

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a stabbing in east Charlotte overnight, MEDIC said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Albemarle Road near the intersection with Farm Pond Lane.

Video from the scene shows officers in the parking lot at the Giveaway Arcade.

Channel 9 is asking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department if they have any information about what led to the stabbing and if an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

